Fathom Analytics , simple, trustworthy website analytics (finally)

Collecting information on the internet is important, but it’s broken. We’ve become complacent in trading information for free access to web services, and then complaining when those web services do crappy things with that data. (Hey Zuck, how was Congress?)

The problem is this: if we aren’t paying for the product, we are the product.

Current analytics platforms, like Google Analytics, give you free access to their services but in turn, they’re assembling data profiles on your website visitors, which they can then use for better targeting of advertisements across their network.

We need to stop giving away our data and our users privacy for free access to a tool.

A different, better way forward

What if you could have 100% ownership of your data without it being used to line the pockets of a huge tech giant? What if you could respect and protect what you knew about your users? What if there was a website analytic platform that only tracked and analyzed what was important and could be acted upon?

Fathom does just that. It tracks users on a website (without collecting personal data) and give you a non-nerdy breakdown of your top content and top referrers. It does so with user-centric rights and privacy, and without selling, sharing or giving away the data you collect. It's a simple and easy to use for website owners at any technical level.

Want to see a demo of Fathom? View our live stats here

(user: demo@demo.com, password: demo)

Fathom is currently open-source, so anyone can see how our software works. Eventually there will also be a hosted + paid-for version so anyone can simply paste the code onto their site.

If the internet is ours, we should get to steer it's future—let's start taking it back today.

View Fathom on GitHub